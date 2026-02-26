Minister Rushikesh Patel slams Congress: ‘Indecent protest at global AI summit shameful’

ON THE the first day of the general discussion on the Budget for 2026-27, Energy and Panchayat Minister Rushikesh Patel hit out at the Congress, saying that the “indecent protest by Congress workers at an international level AI summit is shameful for the country.”

“Now is the era of AI and Deep Tech. Recently, India hosted the AI Impact Global Summit in Delhi. Leaders from all over the world participated,” the minister said, adding that in its opposition to BJP, Congress now seems to be “directly opposing the interests of India”.

“When new opportunities for development have opened up for the country’s youths, the Congress also opposed the AI summit with the aim of creating doubts in their minds and only getting cheap fame for itself,” said Patel.

“Gujarat is making rapid progress in the start-up sector. Similarly, to ensure that the youth get opportunities in the AI sector too, More than Rs 850 crore has been allocated and a Data Fusion Centre and Centre of Excellence have been announced,” the minister said.

Sharing details of multiple schemes proposed in the Budget, Rushikesh Patel said that to build an educated, excellent and future-ready youth, the budget has provided Rs 226 crore for the ‘Namo Gujarat Skill and Employment Mission’. In which the youth will be given skill training as per the demand of the industrial sector.

Under the PM Poshan Yojana, the work of constructing modern centralised mid-day meal kitchens is in progress in 74 talukas and Rs 552 crore has been provided in this regard.

To ensure that students get engineering education at a low fee, an increase of around 2,500 new seats is planned in the coming year, he said.

“A provision of Rs 60 crore has been made for the purchase of medical equipment to provide closed system ICU services at six government civil hospitals. With this dedicated doctors, nursing staff will be available for patients admitted to ICU, all types of multispecialist doctors will be available in these closed system ICUs, the quality of treatment will improve and the mortality rate will also be reduced,” he added.

Hosting the Commonwealth Games will give a new impetus to the process of developing Gujarat as the sports capital of India, he said.

“Today, Gujarat is also achieving significant achievements in the field of science and technology. Micron’s plan for semiconductors established in Sanand will create a unique identity for Gujarat not only in the country but also in the whole world. Through which Gujarat will become a hub for semiconductors. The state government has also allocated Rs. 1,100 crore under the semiconductor policy this year. Similarly, a provision of Rs 150 crore has been made under the electronics policy,” Patel said.

A provision of Rs 613 crore has been made for the Ambaji Copper Project which will become Gujarat’s first underground copper-lead-zinc mine and reduce dependence on imports.

Other districts

In response to similar questions pertaining to other districts, the state government has stated that in Rajkot city a total of 410 kg of cow meat was seized and four bovines were rescued while in Gir Somnath district 340 kg of cow meat was seized and nine cows were rescued. Congress MLA from Somnath Vimal Chudasama sought a reply for the same during a period of last two years as on December 31,2025.

In all – Rajkot city, Rajkot district and Gir Somnath- legal action has been taken against 41 persons.

In response to a question raised by Congress MLA from Vadgam, Jignesh Mevani, pertaining to Surendranagar and Gandhinagar, the state government admitted that four accused in Gandhinagar and one in Surendranagar are yet to be detained while 12 and 43 accused in Surendranagar and Gandhinagar respectively, have been detained during the past two years.

Further, a total of 244 kg of cow meat has been seized from Surendranagar along with 10 bovines rescued and 510.5 kg of cow meat in addition to 33 cattle have been rescued from Gandhinagar, the response revealed.