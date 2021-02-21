Gujarat Minister Rupala praises Modi for Direct Benefit Transfer, says no trace of corruption now

Stating that the amendments to the three farm legislations were meant to benefit the farmers, Rupala who is a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat said, “The laws framed by the present BJP government at the Centre has not harmed any person or a state. (File Photo)

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), where government subsidies are sent directly to people’s bank accounts, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers welfare, Parshottam Rupala on Saturday claimed that “there is no trace of corruption” now.

“A former Prime Minister from the Congress party had once admitted that if he sends one rupee, only 10 paise reaches the people and the rest 90 paise is lost in corruption. But ever since Gujarat’s son Narendra Modi has taken over the reins of power in Delhi, every rupee sent by the government reaches the beneficiaries in full. There is no trace of corruption left. The business of middlemen has come to a halt and so the Congress and leaders of UPA do not like PM Modi. They create hurdles in all his social schemes,” said Rupala while addressing an election gathering at Limbhoi village in Modasa taluka of Aravalli.

Stating that the amendments to the three farm legislations were meant to benefit the farmers, Rupala who is a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat said, “The laws framed by the present BJP government at the Centre has not harmed any person or a state. Public good is at the core of the laws framed by the Prime Minister.”

Hitting out at the Congress party, Rupala alleged that Congress is not worried about people’s good. “It is only interested in how land of farmers can be given for free to the son-in-law of a particular family,” he added.