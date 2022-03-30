Minister on Par- Tapi-Narmada project: PM ‘decided to’ suspend plan to link rivers due to political turn of events

The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced in the state legislature that it has suspended the Par-Tapi-Narmada river interlinking project due to “political turn” of events in the state.

State Minister for Water Resources Rushikesh Patel said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who decided to suspend the project after the state government expressed its inability to go ahead in wake of opposition from tribals.

“When this issue was taken up before the Centre, it was brought to notice that the project can go ahead only if state governments agree. But seeing this issue take a political turn, we expressed our concern before the Centre. As the state government did not want to take up the project, we requested the Centre to suspend the project, as tribals were not in favour of implementing the project,” Patel told the House when discussions on the budget was under way.

The minister said this when on Tuesday, Congress MLAs, including leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva, raised the issue of Par-Tapi-Narmada river-linking project as soon as the assembly session began.

“This project has been opposed strongly. Now the state government is forced to modify their stance,” Rathva said.

He said the BJP MLAs representing assembly constituencies dominated by tribals in South Gujarat such as Naresh Patel, minister tribal development and former minister Ganpat Vasava met Union home minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Shekhawat.

“The issue was also taken up before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who decided not to go ahead with the project in the interest of tribals and Gujarat. It was decidedto suspend the project,” he said, thanking PM Modi and Union Home and Co-operation Minister Amit Shah.

Listing out the reasons behind the decision, Patel said, “The Government of India has given approval to several river interlinking projects, one of which was Par-Tapi-Narmada project. The plan was drawn between 1980 and 1995 and the Detailed Project Report was almost finalised in 1995. Thereafter, the processes ran on auto mode through the NWDA (National Water Development Agency).”

“But when this issue was brought up by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the tribals felt that they will be displaced. So Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the state government decided not to implement the project,” Patel said.

State BJP chief CR Paatil told this paper Monday that it was decided in the meeting held at the Delhi residence of Shah to suspend the project because the two states concerned — Maharashtra and Gujarat — had not given consent.

Once the minister made the announcement in the Assembly, Congress MLAs who have been supporting tribals raised slogans — “Jeet gaya bhai jeet gaya, Adivasi jeet gaya” (The Tribals have won). Congress MLA from Una Punja Vansh demanded that the state government give a written assurance regarding the same.

Addressing the House, Minister of State for Tribal Development Jitu Chaudhary said, “Ministers associated with tribal department and MPs led by BJP president CR Paatil held a meeting on Monday in New Delhi with Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Gajendra Shekhawat, and decided to suspend the Par-Tapi-Narmada project.”

The move to suspend the project comes after a series of protest meetings held by tribals led by Congress MLA Anant Patel from Vansda in Navsari district, from February 28. The last and the fifth meeting was held in Gandhinagar on March 25, with the presence of several Congress leaders, including AICC incharge Raghu Sharma.

In view of the agitation, Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel said in the Gujarat Assembly that the government will not acquire a single inch of land belonging to the tribals for the project.

The project under the Jal Shakti Ministry proposes to take water from the water surplus regions of Western Ghats to the scarce regions of Saurashtra and Kutch by linking the three rivers of Par that originates in Maharashtra’s Nashik, Tapi in South Gujarat and Narmada.