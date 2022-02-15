‘Minister established physical relationship on marriage promise’: BJP wants FIR filed, HC likely to hear application today

The Gujarat High Court is due to hear a petition Tuesday by a leader of BJP women’s wing, seeking registration of an FIR against a MLA, who is now a minister in the Gujarat government, for allegedly establishing physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage and later spurning her as she is a Dalit.

The petitioner has alleged that the MLA had met her in the sachivalaya on the pretext of “party work”, taken her phone number and then asked her to meet him in the MLA quarters in Gandhinagar in 2020.

The woman’s application before the DGP dated October 20, 2021, which is a part of her petition before the HC, says that when she met the MLA in 2020 at the Sachivalaya, he asked for her number and “being from the same party, I gave my number without any hesitation”.

“For two months, we stayed in telephonic contact, talking late night over WhatsApp calls and messages. One day he said he would take me as his wife and asked me to think about it and let him know. I told him that we should meet each other and decide on the same, after which he asked me to meet in person,” the application said.

According to the complainant, the MLA, who was inducted as a minister in September 2021, asked her to meet him at his MLA quarters. “He talked sweetly and told me that he was impressed with my social service activities… ‘I am ready to accept you as my wife’… I asked if he can accept me since I am from a Scheduled Caste and he is a Thakor Darbar… he said he was ready to accept me and leave his wife,” said her application before the DGP adding then they had a physical relationship in July 2020.

According to the woman, the MLA did not contact her for the next two to three months and when she called him, he broke up with her allegedly citing his position in the party and the government, as well as the different castes they belong to. The woman claimed that an aide of the minister also threatened to run her over and make it look like an accident if she did not keep quiet about the incident.

The woman claimed that she gave a written application to the DGP’s office in February 2021 seeking an FIR, and again made written applications in October 2021 to several police officers, including Inspector General of Police Gandhinagar range, Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police and Sector 21 police station, as the place of the alleged crime was at the MLA quarters in Gandhinagar. However no FIR was lodged.

The woman approached the Gujarat High Court in November 2021, seeking the court’s interference to get an FIR filed in compliance with the Lalita Kumari judgment of the Supreme Court, and also sought police protection, according to advocate Hiren Sharma.

In December 2021, the Gujarat HC directed that the additional public prosecutor submit a report on the next date of hearing “in view of the representation made to the higher authority for registration of the FIR”.

The minister refused to comment since the matter is pending before the high court. The court of Justice Vipul Pancholi is scheduled to take up the matter on Tuesday.