Minister Arjun Modhwadia: Gujarat man provoked lion before attack

A lion attack that killed a man occurred after he and his friends provoked the lion when it was mating, according to authorities.

The incident occurred in a reserve forest area outside Gir Sanctuary in Amreli’s Liliya taluka on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Sohil Munjawar, 21, from Amreli town.

In a video message, Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said, “There is a reserve forest area outside Gir Sanctuary and near Antaliya village of Liliya taluka in Amreli. Three youngsters had gone there to see lions illegally. Due to provocation, one of them died following an attack by a lion. The incident happened around 7 pm (Wednesday).”