‘Mini-Odisha’ regales Ahmedabad with art, craft & delicacies  

Odisha Parab in Ahmedabad is showcasing the state’s rich culture, crafts and cuisine, as the government pushes tourism and strengthens ties with the Odia diaspora.

Aryan Matthews

SEEKING TO strengthen its cultural outreach and expand its tourism footprint, the Odisha government is hosting ‘Odisha Parab’ here.

At the launch of the three-day event, Odisha deputy chief minister Pravati Parida highlighted the state’s evolving strategy to position itself beyond a “best kept secret”.

Underway at the Gujarat University Convention and Exhibition Centre, the event is showcasing handicrafts, handlooms, cuisine and performing arts from the eastern state, with officials describing it as an integrated model of cultural and tourism promotion.

Addressing the gathering, Parida emphasised the cultural and spiritual link between Odisha and Gujarat through Lord Jagannath, drawing parallels between the Puri and Ahmedabad Rath Yatra. She termed the event a “sanskritik setu” or cultural bridge, aimed at bringing the “soul of Odisha” to western India.