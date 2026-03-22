‘Mini-Odisha’ regales Ahmedabad with art, craft & delicacies  

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Aryan Matthews
SEEKING TO strengthen its cultural outreach and expand its tourism footprint, the Odisha government is hosting ‘Odisha Parab’ here.
At the launch of the three-day event, Odisha deputy chief minister Pravati Parida highlighted the state’s evolving strategy to position itself beyond a “best kept secret”.
Underway at the Gujarat University Convention and Exhibition Centre, the event is showcasing handicrafts, handlooms, cuisine and performing arts from the eastern state, with officials describing it as an integrated model of cultural and tourism promotion.
Addressing the gathering, Parida emphasised the cultural and spiritual link between Odisha and Gujarat through Lord Jagannath, drawing parallels between the Puri and Ahmedabad Rath Yatra. She termed the event a “sanskritik setu” or cultural bridge, aimed at bringing the “soul of Odisha” to western India.
Highlighting the role of migration in sustaining cultural ties, Parida described Gujarat, particularly Surat, as “Mini Odisha”, citing the presence of a large Odia diaspora. “Wherever Odias go, they keep their culture alive through food, music, and tradition,” she said.
The event features live craft demonstrations by artisans, exhibitions of handwoven textiles and GI-tagged products, curated food stalls showcasing Odia cuisine, and performances including Odissi, Gotipua, Sambalpuri, and Chhau dance forms.
Tourism remained a key focus of the address, with Parida announcing a revision in Odisha’s coastline length to 575 km from the previously cited 480 km. She said the additional stretch opened nearly 100 km for potential tourism development, as the state looked to diversify beyond its traditional spiritual tourism circuit.
Responding to a question from The Indian Express on outreach to Odia migrants in Gujarat, officials said the engagement with the diaspora had been ongoing but was now being restructured. “Now, we are bringing handloom, handicrafts, culture, and tourism together in one place. This is an integrated approach,” an official said.
On future plans, the officials said the initiative will be launched in other cities, with Varanasi next on the itinerary.
Citing earlier editions in Guwahati and Bangalore, Parida said the events drew strong responses, particularly from the Odia diaspora. “People told us they felt like they were in Odisha for those three days,” she said, adding that the response in Ahmedabad is expected to be even larger.
Framing the outreach within a broader policy direction, Parida said the government was working on a “Vikas and Virasat” approach, combining economic growth with cultural preservation. She also indicated plans to promote Odia cuisine beyond the state, including inviting investment in restaurant ventures.
(Aryan Matthews is an intern at the Ahmedabad office of The Indian Express)
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