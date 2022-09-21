Milk supply likely to be hit as maldharis set to intensify protest

Milk distribution could be disrupted Wednesday as maldhari (herdsmen) organisations in Gujarat have decided to stop the supply till their demands, primarily the withdrawal of the stray cattle control law, are met.

The Gujarat assembly is expected to move the proposal to cancel the bill Wednesday.

“We will stop the milk supply to everyone from tomorrow (September 21, Wednesday)—be it individual customers or big milk dairies or companies—across Gujarat. This will continue till all our demands are met,” said Nagjibhai Desai, the convener of Gujarat Maldhari Mahapanchayat.

“We want them to repeal the cattle control law that is taking up our gauchar lands; the authorities should stop taking the cattles from our shelters and stop incorporating villages within urban areas,” Desai added as he elaborated some of the many demands put forth by the Maldharis in the state.

In a statement, the Odhav Maldhari Samaj said that in protest it would not sell milk but make kheer of their milk stock and distribute to people in the area, for a day.