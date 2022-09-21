scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Milk supply likely to be hit as maldharis set to intensify protest

In a statement, the Odhav Maldhari Samaj said that in protest it would not sell milk but make kheer of their milk stock and distribute to people in the area, for a day.

The Gujarat assembly is expected to move the proposal to cancel the bill Wednesday. (File Photo)

Milk distribution could be disrupted Wednesday as maldhari (herdsmen) organisations in Gujarat have decided to stop the supply till their demands, primarily the withdrawal of the stray cattle control law, are met.

The Gujarat assembly is expected to move the proposal to cancel the bill Wednesday.

“We will stop the milk supply to everyone from tomorrow (September 21, Wednesday)—be it individual customers or big milk dairies or companies—across Gujarat. This will continue till all our demands are met,” said Nagjibhai Desai, the convener of Gujarat Maldhari Mahapanchayat.

“We want them to repeal the cattle control law that is taking up our gauchar lands; the authorities should stop taking the cattles from our shelters and stop incorporating villages within urban areas,” Desai added as he elaborated some of the many demands put forth by the Maldharis in the state.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘CBI-Still Caged Parrot?...Premium
UPSC Key-September 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘CBI-Still Caged Parrot?...
A ‘cursed stone’ or ‘Mountain of darkness’: Why the Kohinoor never really...Premium
A ‘cursed stone’ or ‘Mountain of darkness’: Why the Kohinoor never really...
Ashok Gehlot or Shashi Tharoor? Opposites in many ways, what makes them a...Premium
Ashok Gehlot or Shashi Tharoor? Opposites in many ways, what makes them a...
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: surveyPremium
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: survey
More from Ahmedabad

In a statement, the Odhav Maldhari Samaj said that in protest it would not sell milk but make kheer of their milk stock and distribute to people in the area, for a day.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 03:56:40 am
Next Story

Auditor dies by suicide, 4 private moneylenders arrested

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement