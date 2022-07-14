Mild tremor of 3.3 intensity felt in Kutch

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 14, 2022 12:43:01 am
July 14, 2022 12:43:01 am
A mild tremor of 3.3 intensity was experienced near Lakhpat in Kutch district Wednesday. This is the third tremor measuring over 3 on the Richter scale to strike the region in the past five days.
The tremor that struck at 4.08 pm was epicentered about 60 kilometres north-northwest of Lakhpat in the district, stated Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) at Gandhinagar.
On June 9, a similar tremor of 3.2 intensity was felt near Bhachau and on June 11 a second one of same intensity was epicentered near Rapar in Kutch.
