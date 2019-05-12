Migration from drought-hit Kutch: 250 herder families, 10000 cattle left high & dry in Sanand

Mohammed Soda used to work as a driver till last year. This year, with severe drought ravaging India’s largest grassland Banni, in Kutch district, Soda temporarily gave up his job to take care of his family of five and the 50 cows and buffaloes he owns, and travelled 400 kilometres to Sanand in search of food and water. However, with the Ahmedabad district collector refusing to allocate fodder for cattle, an estimated 250 Muslim families like Soda’s, who have migrated to Sanand with around 10,000 cattle are uncertain about their immediate future.

Temporary shelters made of wooden sticks and gunny bags that mimic the traditional mud houses in Kutch locally called “bhunga” have sprouted near Sanand alongside the Sanand-Viramgam highway. Thirty families including that of Soda’s have made this plot of land their home for the last eight months. “The district administration has not given us anything so far, and a few days ago they asked us to return to Kutch. How can we go back?” Soda asks. “Each one of us has spent almost Rs 25,000 to migrate here with our cattle. We cannot go back till the monsoon arrives,” he says, sitting under a neem tree, sipping tea as his toddler plays with a wooden toy.

“We have locked our houses and come here. The least the government can do is to help us, especially this year,” Soda said, referring to the poor rainfall that Kutch received during the 2018 monsoon. The district – where all the 10 talukas have been declared drought-affected – received just 111 mm rainfall, way below the district average of 417 mm and the state average of 831 mm.

Haji Mustaqsad Khan who joins Soda under the tree declares himself as the eldest of the migrating group. “We have made a representation to the Chief Minister and we also met the relief commissioner in Gandhinagar a few days ago and apprised him of our situation here,” says Khan. “We told them that there are 30 families from Mota Sarada (near Hajipir in Kutch) who are living near Virochannagar with 1,700 cattle. There are about 250 families living with their cattle in and around Sanand. We said some alternative arrangements should be made so that our cattle survive this summer.”

The families from Banni said most of them were observing “roza” (fasting) due to Ramzan and were offering prayers in a small clearing that they have made between overgrown “ganda bawal” (Prosopis Juliflora) plants. “We have ensured that the local population does not get disturbed by our presence. We do not even go to the nearby mosque to pray,” says 35-year-old Malek Jat who wears a Pathani outfit and watches the younger lot play a game of cricket under the shade of a tree.

When asked if any of the family members were looking for work in the bustling Sanand industrial hub nearby, Jat says, “We are not skilled. Secondly, most of our time is consumed in taking care of our cattle.” Some migrant families however sell milk in the Sanand market to sustain themselves. The families get their daily ration from the nearby Sanand town, while their drinking water needs are being fulfilled by a temple located in the vicinity.

Ahmedabad District Collector Vikrant Pandey says the number of families migrating to Sanand with their cattle from Kutch has swelled. He says about the families from Kutch have brought 10,000 cattle to Sanand and its outskirts. On Thursday, Pandey told mediapersons that the district administration would not be able to provide fodder to the migrating families and their cattle as Sanand does not fall in the “drought-affected” talukas, and therefore grass depots could not be set up.

The cluster of Banni migrants currently have five mounds of hay stacked up in various places within the plot alongside the highway. “We collected this hay from nearby farms after they harvested their jowar crop. The local farmers have been helping us. However, we will soon run out of fodder if the district administration does not help us,” Khan said.

It is not just people from the Banni grasslands who have taken refuge near the automobile hub in Sanand. About five kilometres away in Virochannagar village, three Hindu families from Lakhpat taluka of Kutch district have been sheltered by a local farmer. “We have 80 cattle and we had no local source of water or fodder to support them. We are thankful to the family who allowed us to take shelter in their farm,” says 25-year-old Rama Lakmi who has pitched a temporary tent near a water body inside the village.

“Though we are hearing a lot about drought-related works being done by the government, we are yet to receive any help from the district administration here. Even a little help will go a long way,” says Jaliben Aal, who sits near a stack of rotis that she has made for the family lunch.