Walking home: Who they are

Bhura Parmar is abourer at plastic recycling unit in Dhoraji, Rajkot. Bhura Parmar is abourer at plastic recycling unit in Dhoraji, Rajkot.

Bhura Parmar, 21

Family members: 3

Profession: Labourer at plastic recycling unit in Dhoraji, Rajkot

Earning: Rs 9,000 a month; Headed towards: Kotlindora, Gujarat

Why he left: “Although our employer has been very kind and provided us with essentials, my parents have been worried about me. They are asking me to return to our village, come what may.”

Lalu Das is a borewell worker in Kaprada, Valsad. Lalu Das is a borewell worker in Kaprada, Valsad.

Lalu Das, 47

Family members: 6

Profession: Borewell worker in Kaprada, Valsad

Earning: Rs 6,000 a month; Headed towards: Bhilwara, Rajasthan

Why he left: “The villagers asked us to leave. There is no provision of food and water for us, what should we do? There was no option.”

Kalla Vasumiya is a construction labourer in Rajkot. Kalla Vasumiya is a construction labourer in Rajkot.

Kalla Vasumiya, 25

Family members: 4

Profession: Construction labourer in Rajkot

Earning: Rs 7,500 a month; Headed towards: Jhabhua, MP

Why She left: “We are dying here without food. There is no work; some others from our district have already left. We have been left alone.”

Uday Singh is a borewell worker in Kaprada, Valsad district. Uday Singh is a borewell worker in Kaprada, Valsad district.

Uday Singh, 26

Family members: 5

Profession: Borewell worker in Kaprada, Valsad district

Earning: Rs 6,000 a month; Headed towards: Bhilwara, Rajasthan

Why he left: “There is no work and my family members back home have been very worried. If we do not reach home, they will die — they are that worried for us.”

