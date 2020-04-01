Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
COVID19

Walking home: Who they are

By: Express News Service | Updated: April 1, 2020 1:07:16 am
Migrant workers, india lockdown, novel coronavirus outbreak, gujarat news, indian express news Bhura Parmar is abourer at plastic recycling unit in Dhoraji, Rajkot.

Bhura Parmar, 21
Family members: 3
Profession: Labourer at plastic recycling unit in Dhoraji, Rajkot
Earning: Rs 9,000 a month; Headed towards: Kotlindora, Gujarat

Why he left: “Although our employer has been very kind and provided us with essentials, my parents have been worried about me. They are asking me to return to our village, come what may.”

Migrant workers, india lockdown, novel coronavirus outbreak, gujarat news, indian express news Lalu Das is a borewell worker in Kaprada, Valsad.

Lalu Das, 47
Family members: 6
Profession: Borewell worker in Kaprada, Valsad
Earning: Rs 6,000 a month; Headed towards: Bhilwara, Rajasthan

Why he left: “The villagers asked us to leave. There is no provision of food and water for us, what should we do? There was no option.”

Migrant workers, india lockdown, novel coronavirus outbreak, gujarat news, indian express news Kalla Vasumiya is a construction labourer in Rajkot.

Kalla Vasumiya, 25
Family members: 4
Profession: Construction labourer in Rajkot
Earning: Rs 7,500 a month; Headed towards: Jhabhua, MP

Why She left: “We are dying here without food. There is no work; some others from our district have already left. We have been left alone.”

Migrant workers, india lockdown, novel coronavirus outbreak, gujarat news, indian express news Uday Singh is a borewell worker in Kaprada, Valsad district.

Uday Singh, 26
Family members: 5
Profession: Borewell worker in Kaprada, Valsad district
Earning: Rs 6,000 a month; Headed towards: Bhilwara, Rajasthan

Why he left: “There is no work and my family members back home have been very worried. If we do not reach home, they will die — they are that worried for us.”

