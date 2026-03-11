A midnight escape and a 4 am breakthrough: How Vadodara police traced a 13-year-old girl who ran away after row over phone

It was past midnight when the Vadodara City police received a call from a couple seeking help to trace their 13-year-old daughter, who had left home after being rebuked for excessive use of her mobile phone. For the city’s Zone 1 officers and officials at the Channi police station, the call turned what would otherwise have been an uneventful night into a dramatic search operation—one that ended happily around 120 kms away.

The primary information the police received was that the teen, a student of Class 6 at a private school in the city, had been at loggerheads with her parents over mobile phone usage. On Tuesday, her parents had rebuked her again and threatened to take away the gadget. “Distressed and angry”, she sneaked out of the house at midnight with a backpack filled with clothes—and a mobile phone.

The police used technical surveillance to track the teen. The first location, the police said, was found to be Dena Bridge, followed by Airforce Bridge, and then Karjan, initially indicating that she was heading towards Karjan. “We informed the Karjan toll naka and the Karjan police station but the location changed to the expressway towards Ahmedabad,” Police Inspector R L Prajapati said. The teen seemed to be moving in the opposite direction.

Making matters difficult for the police, the 13-year-old kept switching her phone on and off. The police, however, kept tracking the device. Around 4 am on Wednesday, the police traced her location as being close to Ahmedabad. It was then that the Vadodara City Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, J M Chavda, instructed the officials of Chhani police station to send a police officer along with the parents of the teen to Ahmedabad.

“We informed the local police station in Ahmedabad as well as the toll naka on the Ahmedabad end… Meanwhile, as per the directions of DCP Zone 1, we dispatched an assistant head constable along with the teen’s parents towards Ahmedabad,” Prajapati added.

As the technical team continued to track her movements, her location was traced to the crowded area of CTM bus stop in Ahmedabad city on Wednesday morning. With the help of the local police, the teen was located and reunited with her parents, who reached Ahmedabad. “When the parents and the teen met, they broke down… They were brought back to Vadodara by the city police and a primary counselling was undertaken before handing her over to her parents,” Prajapati said.

‘Emotional connect with parents is a must’

Speaking to The Indian Express, DCP Chavda said that instances of teenagers running away from home were common due to an “emotional disconnect” with parents. “In our primary questioning, it has come forth that the differences between the teen and her parents arose due to the use of mobile phone… She took a private bus to Ahmedabad. We have not yet questioned the minor about the sequence of events and her different locations. We will be undertaking a formal counselling of the teen and her parents later, once they have settled. Since, no one had rested at night, we first handed over the teen to her parents and sent them home,” the DCP added.

The senior police officer also sounded a word of advice for parents. Speaking about the increasing cases of teens rebelling against parents, DCP Chavda said, “It has become common to see that children in the present day do not have the connect or access to their parents as much as required. Parents themselves are hooked on to mobile phones and miss signs of trouble in their children. The emotional connect with parents is a must. Involving themselves with the child outdoors or in screen-free activities is necessary to forge a healthy parent-child relationship.”