MICA’S international conference from January 4

MICA Ahmedabad will host its second virtual International Communication Management Conference (ICMC 2022) commencing January 4, 2022 based on the theme ‘The Future of Business in a Digital Era: Data, Analytics, and Narratives’.

Spanning over four days, the conference will bring research scholars and industry experts to discuss and understand newer narratives in a changing world. This year, ICMC will have the University of Southampton, United Kingdom, as its academic partner.



With industry-led talks, business leaders’ panels, and teach-in sessions with experts, the conference platform will provide insights into emerging narratives, ideas, practices, and approaches into the future of business in a digital era.

ICMC co-chairs Prof Ashutosh Dutt and Prof Dharun Kasilingam said, “ICMC 2022 is all about the future of business in the digital world driven by analytics. We will present, discuss and debate issues that are most pertinent to new-age businesses.”