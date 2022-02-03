MICA president Mehta appointed IIAS governing body vice-chairman

The Union Ministry of Education has appointed President and Director, MICA, Ahmedabad, Dr Shailendra Raj Mehta, the Vice-Chairman of the Governing Body of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Shimla.

In addition, the Government of India has also re-constituted the Society of the IIAS, Shimla, making Dr Mehta and 26 other experts as members. The first meeting of the re-constituted Governing Body is scheduled on Thursday.

In his email to Dr Mehta, Chaman Lal Gupta, officiating director of IIAS, stated, “I feel extremely happy to inform you that the Union Ministry of Education, dated December 30, 2021, has nominated you as the Vice-Chairman of its Governing Body.”

This appointment comes nearly a one-and-a-half year after the Ministry of Education, Government of India appointed Dr Mehta as a member of the Mission High-Level Committee (MHLC) of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS).

The IIAS is a premier research institute for advanced study in Humanities and Social Sciences. After independence, it was named Rashtrapati Niwas and later in 1965, Dr S Radhakrishnan decided to start the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS). The 18th-century British-era building of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) in Shimla was the key centre of the British administration between 1888 and 1946.

Before MICA, Dr Mehta had headed Auro University (as Chairman of the Board of Management and Acting Vice-Chancellor) and Ahmedabad University (as Provost/Vice-Chancellor). He was also the Visiting Professor of Business Policy at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.

Prior to that, he was at Purdue University for 16 years, where he taught Economics and Strategic Management. While at Purdue, he co–founded Simulex Inc., a high technology company in the Purdue Research Park he continues to actively mentor and support startups.

Over the years, Dr Mehta has done extensive research in entrepreneurship, industrial organization, information economics and experimental economics.