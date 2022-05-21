Mevani takes on Hardik: ‘Below the belt’ comments unwarranted

Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani hit out against former Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel, who recently quit the party, for making “below the belt” comments, especially the chicken sandwich reference against the top leadership.

“Hardik has been a comrade from an agitation. He could have shown his ideological differences while leaving the party but the manner in which he tried to hit the senior leaders below the belt and used words that undermine the grace and decency in politics was really unbecoming of him. He said the Congress hates Gujaratis but the truth is that despite being in the opposition for the past 27 years in Gujarat, every single worker of the party has been putting their life at stake to keep the Congress alive and take Gujarat forward,” Mevani said during a press conference held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Ahmedabad Friday.

On Wednesday, Patel posted his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi on social media wherein he claimed that the Congress hated Gujarat and Gujaratis, its top leadership is busy vacationing abroad while the party is in crisis and the state leadership was more interested in ensuring that “chicken sandwiches” were given to the party’s Delhi leaders.

Mevani accused Hardik of making below the belt comments against the top Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi. He compared and gave the example of Alpesh Thakor who had also quit the Congress to join the BJP saying Thakor did not make any personal attacks like Patel.

“You can have differences with the Congress but that doesn’t mean you will accuse it of being anti-Indian and anti-Gujarati. Why do you have to bring the reference of chicken sandwich while giving your resignation? You have targeted Rahul Gandhi who loved you and with whom you had access. Many Congress leaders don’t have access to the top leadership, even I don’t have that. You were made working president at the age of 26-27 years, given responsibilities and importance, made a star campaigner, given major platforms, and helicopters, and sent to other states in order for you to rise. Despite all these, just because your one or two demands were not fulfilled, you quit the party. Even if you were not happy with the Congress, you could have left in a dignified manner,” said Mevani.

He also said that ideology should be like blood flowing in a person’s veins.

“You claim the government showed a large heart and gave reservation to the Patidars but the truth is that 14 people from the community were killed, many were lathi-charged and you yourself faced 32 fake criminal cases. The government has not shown any big heart. Ideology is like blood flowing in your veins. For the past several months, there were media reports that Hardik is in talks with the BJP for a compromise or to reach a middle ground. If you were determined in your ideology, then no one could dare associate you with the BJP. No one can dare associate me with the BJP. You never denied the rumors in the media that were linking you with the BJP. I can understand that there can be some compulsion for you, you are facing 32 cases but the manner in which you brought the reference of the chicken sandwich and targeted the top leadership, making personal attacks and comments, doesn’t suit you,” said Mevani.

He said he stands strongly with the Congress. “Since 2-4 friends have left our party and an environment is being created against the Congress, therefore, I say this with blaring horns that despite the conspiracies of Gujarat, Assam and Central governments and the fake cases lodged against me, I am not going to change my stance and I am a part of the Congress. I say this to those friends who have left the Congress that we are going to join lakhs of youth with the Congress,” said Mevani.