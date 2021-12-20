Jignesh Mevani joins protest by 1,100 health workers relieved of duty

Demanding to reinstate 1,100 contractual health workers and other staff hired by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) who were recently relieved of duty, Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani submitted a memorandum to Mayor Kirit Parmar Monday.

Calling the decision to terminate services of the contractual workers through a WhatsApp message without any prior intimation as “against principles of natural justice”, Mevani stated in the memorandum that the AMC’s decision was “illogical”. He also joined the relieved staffers on a dharna outside AMC’s headquarters in Danapith.

Talking to The Indian Express, Mevani said, “This is an illogical decision by AMC when it is the need of the hour to reinstate them with immediate effect on a 11-month full-time contract.”

The demands also include fixing salary according to their qualification and work, regularising services of all health workers who were on duty during the Covid pandemic on the lines of fire department and safai workers. When other states have regularised services of corona warriors, the same should be followed here, the memorandum added.

The memorandum stated that protests will go on if their demands are not met that include filling of vacant posts of health workers under all municipal corporations and district panchayats on priority basis.

The contractual workers who were hired last year were relieved of duty on November 30. An AMC notice, issued on a directive from the National Health Mission (NHM) director dated October 29, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, states that “in light of the reduced burden of Covid-19 cases”, temporary medical, paramedical and class-4 staff be relieved of duty.

As per the AMC health official, the first communication regarding termination of contractual services was received on June 21 this year, instructing termination by June 30, 2021. A communication on October 29 pointed out that the contractual employees were not terminated in compliance with the June 21 communication and reminded to terminate them at the earliest. Despite the communication, AMC extended the contract by a month, till November.

The AMC, in its notice, stated that in accordance with the Gujarat NHM director’s communication, “doctor mitras” or temporarily appointed part-time medical and paramedical staff at urban health centres, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, will be relieved after completion of office hours on November 30.

Following termination order, these health workers have been holding protests outside AMC offices.