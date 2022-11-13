Mevani fighting for social change: MP Pratapgarhi

Seeking support for Congress candidate from Vadgam assembly constituency, Jignesh Mevani, Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh Imran Pratapgarhi on Sunday said Mevani was fighting for “people’s cause, for social change”.

Appealing to the voters to join Mevani during the filing of his nomination on November 15, Pratapgarhi said, “Kanhaiya Kumar is also coming to support him… I appeal you to support and join him in huge numbers. Jignesh is not only an MLA… if he was, then the Assam police would not have come to arrest him. He is fighting for peoples’ cause, for social change. BJP knows that if he succeeds, the biggest loss would be on RSS’s discrimination politics.”

Lashing at the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Morbi hanging bridge tragedy, Pratapgarhi said, without naming the PM, “After the tragedy, he changed clothes thrice a day and showed green flags at various events but Rahul Gandhi was wearing white and walking for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. If Morbi bridge was repaired properly, then there would have been no need to whitewash the hospital. Till the time the government in Delhi changes, such issues will not be resolved.”

The Urdu poet and politician from Uttar Pradesh stated, “This is a big battle but you do not have to give up. I am standing in Gujarat where the bridge breaks when it is shaken, trains get damaged when hit by cattle and road breaks when hit by a coconut for the inauguration. (Actor) Shah Rukh Khan’s son was hounded because of a few grams of drugs but thousand kilograms were seized from Gujarat port. No agency is ready to investigate it.”

Hitting out at AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), he said, “You would be told that Congress is not in the fight but AIMIM and AAP are. I have seen Kejriwal’s truth in Delhi. He did not speak one word during the Delhi riots. The friends from Hyderabad… they contest on only eight out of 119 seats in Telangana but here they will say they are contesting on all seats. This fight is not about one or two MLAs but how to change the government.”