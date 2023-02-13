scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Mettube, Gujarat govt sign deal to set up copper tube manufacturing plant at Sanand

The plant that will be set up in Sanand-II industrial area will manufacture “fifth-generation copper tubes" to be used in air conditioning and refrigeration applications.

Nearly 1,500 persons are expected to be employed in this new plant. (File)

Mettube Copper India Private Limited, the Indian arm of Malaysian copper tube maker Mettube, has signed an agreement with the Gujarat government for setting up a state-of-the-art copper tube manufacturing plant at Sanand in Ahmedabad district Monday. The plant is expected to be commissioned by January 2024.

The plant that will be set up in Sanand-II industrial area will manufacture “fifth-generation copper tubes” to be used in air conditioning and refrigeration applications. The unit is being set up following incentives provided by the Central government to promote copper tube manufacturing in the country, stated an official release from the state government.

Nearly 1,500 persons are expected to be employed in this new plant. Apurv Bagri, chairman of Mettube India, Gujarat Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput and other state government officials were present at the MoU signing ceremony in Gandhinagar.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 20:08 IST
Manipur CM reviews preparations for G-20 events in state, says preparation almost complete

