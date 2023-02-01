scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Metro to run extra hours for T20 match

Only Motera stadium and Sabarmati metro stations will be open for entry or boarding till 00:30 hours. All other metro stations will be open for passenger exit during the extended hours of operation, the statement added.

Only Motera stadium and Sabarmati metro stations will be open for entry or boarding till 00:30 hours. (Representational/File)
On account of the T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi stadium, the Ahmedabad Metro will operate for two-and-a-half hours more that its scheduled hours of operation on Wednesday.

“The metro train services shall be extended for 2.30 hours for the day and will be available up to 00:30 hours on February 2 to facilitate the passengers. Metro train will be available at every 15 minutes for the extended duration from 10 pm (on February 1) to 00:30 hours (on February 2),” stated an official statement from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation.

