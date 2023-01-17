scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Metro timings extended in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad phase one Metro trains will run from 7 am to 10 pm for a month from January 30.

The two corridors of phase one were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Metro timings extended in Ahmedabad
The Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (GMRCL) has decided to temporarily extend the timings for the Ahmedabad Metro railway by four hours from January 30.

According to a government release, Ahmedabad phase one Metro trains will run from 7 am to 10 pm for a month. At present, the Metro railway operates from 9 am to 8 pm. Officials said the decision was taken to “facilitate students and office-goers”.

“Looking at the current demand, the east-west corridor has a trip every 18 minutes while the north-south corridor has a trip every 25 minutes, which can be increased to a trip per 15 minutes (in peak hours), looking at the number of travellers,” the release said.

For now, the Metro service will run on the new timings from January 30 for a month, and “the future timetable will be decided after a study on the actual need,” the release added.

More from Ahmedabad

The two corridors of phase one were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year and have been operational since October.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 15:25 IST
