Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Ahmedabad: Metro pillar under construction leans over, GMRC rectifies issue

The tensioned cable adding stability to the structure got unfastened when a tempo passed by Tuesday night. The issue was rectified within an hour, said GMRC.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
August 17, 2022 3:51:04 pm
As per the GMRC official, the construction going on at Thaltej village is part of phase-1 of the Ahmedabad metro rail project. (Express photo)

A pillar of the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar metro rail project under construction at the Thaltej area of the city leaned over dangerously Tuesday night after its guy rope, the tensioned cable adding stability to the structure, got unfastened when a tempo passed by.

An official of the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) said: “There was no mishap, as the construction site has cranes and other equipment to take care of such problems. The falling reinforcement structure was soon put in place”.

“Due to the rains, the water got collected around the said pillar, which already makes the pillar a bit vulnerable. We rectified the issue within an hour of the incident and the situation is under control. The incident happened around 9-9.30 pm on Tuesday,” said the GMRC official.

Jheel Prajapati, 30, who owns a stationery shop in front of the pillar, said: “The tempo was passing through the road and the space for the vehicles to move was quite narrow. As it was passing by, the guy wire which keeps the structure of the pillar in place, came off and as a result, the structure got bent and swayed a bit. However, no damage to our shop was caused”.

“The metro construction has been going on for over a year now. It was raining heavily the other night when this incident happened around 9 pm,” said Hitesh Diwakar, another shopkeeper. “The workers were around and there were some vehicles when the incident happened,” he added.

As per the GMRC official, the construction going on at Thaltej village is part of phase-1 of the Ahmedabad metro rail project. “There was no casualty and property damage,” he said.

First published on: 17-08-2022 at 03:51:04 pm

