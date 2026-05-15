‘Methane inhalation’: Three workers from UP die on ship at Kandla port

METHANE BUILDUP in the cargo hold of a bulk carrier ship berthed at Kandla port, Kutch, is the likely reason for the death of three migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the Gujarat Police said on Thursday.

The ship had left from the port of Portland in Victoria, Australia, on April 9 and had reached Kandla Port in Gujarat, India, on May 10.

Rajkumar Ramkishor (36), Rajesh Ramchand (34), and Mashuqali Sultanali (34), all from UP, were working on unloading Australian Pine Wood logs from the Panama-flagged ship MV Pan Optimum at the time of the incident.

The incident happened between 11:50 am and 12:30 pm on May 13, while the stevedoring operation (unloading) was being carried out by Rishi Shipping India Pvt Ltd. The vessel agent was DBC & Sons.