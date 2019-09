Met dept predicts very heavy rain in South Gujarat, Saurashtra

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in enire South Gujarat and Saurashtra region on Thursday.

While extremely heavy rainfall is likely in districts of South Gujarat, including Navsari and Valsad, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted for other districts of South Gujarat and districts of Saurashtra such as Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath. The Union territories of Daman and Diu are also expected to get very heavy rainfall.

Ahmedabad is expected to get moderate rainfall or thundershowers on Thursday.