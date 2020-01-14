Mercury to dip after rain in Kutch, North Gujarat and Saurashtra

Though the sky in Ahmedabad remained cloudy on Monday, the weatherman has forecast a clear sky for Uttarayan. (Representational Image) Though the sky in Ahmedabad remained cloudy on Monday, the weatherman has forecast a clear sky for Uttarayan. (Representational Image)

Parts of Saurashtra, Kutch and North Gujarat received light showers on Monday as the meteorological department forecast a colder Uttarayan with minimum temperatures expected to dip in several parts of the state by 3-4 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, Bhuj, Naliya and Kandla in Kutch region of the state received 1-2 millimetres rainfall on Monday. Similarly Dwarka, and Porbandar in Saurashtra received less than one millimetre rainfall during the day. “Morning’s induced cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood,” stated the department and predicted a dip in minimum temperatures on account of the rain.

On Tuesday, light rain is likely at isolated places in districts of North Gujarat, including Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Patan, Mehsana, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Districts in Saurashtra, including Rajkot and Junagadh, are also likely to get light rain.

Though the sky in Ahmedabad remained cloudy on Monday, the weatherman has forecast a clear sky for Uttarayan.

Temperatures are likely to dip in the city by a couple of degrees on Tuesday, they said.

