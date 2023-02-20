Mercury nears 40, February highest in almost 50 years

Mercury went up almost nine degrees above February’s normal level when temperature in several cities neared 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday as majority of the stations in the state recorded above 35 degrees Celsius — considered to be the highest in the month of February over last five decades.

“This year February is reporting very high temperatures, as much as 9 degrees above normal in the state, highest over last several decades. In Ahmedabad, this February has recorded the highest temperature over the last 50 years or so,” India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional director Manorama Mohanty told The Indian Express.

In Rajkot, the maximum temperature was 39.8 degrees Celsius, 9 degrees above normal, while in Amreli, it was at 39.4 degrees Celsius. Other stations with high temperatures were Surendranagar and Keshod at 39 degrees Celsius each and Bhuj at 38.8 degrees Celsius.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are not likely to fall in two days, according to the IMD.

The IMD forecast stated, “No large change in minimum temperatures during next two days… thereafter, gradual fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius during subsequent three days very likely over the region. Maximum temperatures very likely in the range of 37-39 degrees Celsius in parts of North Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch during the next two days.”

Surat recorded 38.4 degrees Celsius, Ahmedabad 38.2 degrees Celsius, Kandla airport 38.4 degrees Celsius, Valsad 38 degrees Celsius, Mahuva 36.8 degrees Celsius, Porbandar 36 degrees Celsius and Veraval 35.8 degrees Celsius, The maximum temperature in Rajkot and Bhuj were nine degrees above normal temperature, while in Amreli and Ahmedabad, it was eight degrees above normal. Deesa recorded 36.4 degrees Celsius and Patan 36.1 degrees Celsius — seven degrees above normal temperature.

Kandla, Naliya, Surat, Porbandar and Veraval also recorded six degrees above normal temperature. The minimum temperatures were also above normal. The highest minimum temperature recorded in the state was at Veraval at 20.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal temperature. Ahmedabad recorded 18.8 degrees Celsius minimum temperature that was six degrees above normal while Bhuj recorded 17.8 degrees Celsius, Deesa 17 degrees Celsius and Veraval 20.8 degrees Celsius that were five degrees above normal.