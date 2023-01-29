Mercury dips due to unseasonal rainfall in Gujarat; temp to fall by 2-5 degrees in 2 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall in Gujarat till Monday morning as unseasonal rainfall continued on the second day over the northern parts of the state Sunday. Though both minimum and maximum temperatures recorded a rise, the cold wave will return as temperatures are expected to fall by 2-5 degrees in two days, said IMD officials.

“Light to moderate rain very likely at isolated places in the districts of Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Dang, Navsari, Valsad and in the districts of Saurashtra namely Surendranagar, Botad, Bhavnagar and Amreli,” stated the forecast.

On Saturday, parts of north, central and Saurashtra had received rainfall.

Attributing the unseasonal rainfall activity to an induced cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and neighbouring areas, IMD regional director Manorama Mohanty said, “From tomorrow (Monday) morning onwards, most likely there will be no rainfall activity.”

Eighteen talukas in Mehsana, Patan, Gandhinagar and Banaskantha recorded light rainfall until Sunday evening. Siddhpur in Patan received 18 mm followed by Kankrej and Lakhani in Banaskantha 13 mm and 10 mm respectively. Dhanera, Dantiwada, Vadgam, Suigam, Palanpur, Tharad, Amirgadh and Vav in Banaskantha district, too, witnessed showers until Sunday evening. Unjha, Visnagar and Becharaji in Mehsana also recorded rainfall.

“Though the temperatures rose on Sunday, there will be a fall by 3-4 degrees in parts of Saurashtra and other areas from Monday onwards. These will fall by 2-5 degrees in the next 48 hours,” said Mohanty.

On Sunday, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Naliya at 8.8 degrees Celsius. It was also the only centre with a temperature below 10 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, Surat recorded a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees above the normal temperature and the highest minimum temperature in the state.

Even Deesa at 17 degrees Celsius, Patan at 16.3 and Ahmedabad at 17.4 were all 6 degrees above normal temperatures. The minimum temperature at Ahmedabad was 17.4 degrees Celsius and Gandhinagar 16.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperatures in these two cities were 27.5 and 25.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Bhuj recorded 12.4 degrees Celsius, Kandla Port at 13.5, Keshod 14.7, Rajkot 15.4, Vadodara 16.4, Mahuva 16.7, Deesa and Surendranagar 17, Dwarka 17.2, Bhavnagar 17.4, Okha 18.6 and Valsad 19 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures were between 23.2 and 29.8 degrees Celsius recorded at Okha and Mahuva respectively.

Until Sunday 6 am, 48 talukas across Patan, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Mahisagar, Banaskantha, Surendranagar, Amreli, Anand, Mehsana, Vadodara, Dahod and Gandhinagar received unseasonal rainfall with the highest of 28 mm reported in Radhanpur, Patan.