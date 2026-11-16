Mephedrone & hybrid ganja seized from Thar near Vadodara hospital, 2 held: Police

Aditi Raja is an Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, wi... Read More
A LATE-NIGHT “contraband delivery” bid near the maternity wing of the SSG Hospital in Vadodara led to the arrest of two youths travelling in a Mahindra Thar with mephedrone and hybrid ganja, after the Local Crime Branch (LCB) Zone 2 team and Raopura police intercepted the vehicle in the early hours on Monday.
The police seized six grams (gm) of mephedrone, eight gm of hybrid ganja, two mobile phones, cash and a digital weighing scale, along with the vehicle, taking the total value of the seized goods to Rs 16.005 lakh. Police identified the accused as Aman Shahid Memon (23) and Shafin Raza Rizwanali Sarani (21) – both residents of Vadodara city.
According to the police, the operation followed a tip-off received by Head Constable Ashok Kallappa while the LCB team was patrolling in Zone 2. The informer told police that two men in a black Mahindra Thar would arrive on the road opposite Rukmani Chenani Maternity Home, near SSG Hospital, to deliver narcotics to a customer. Acting on the information, the LCB team, along with Raopura police, laid a trap and intercepted the vehicle at around 2.45 am on Monday.
A search led to the recovery of six grams of mephedrone, valued at Rs 18,000, and eight grams of hybrid ganja worth around Rs 28,000. The drugs were allegedly meant for retail distribution. Police also recovered a small digital weighing scale, believed to have been used for weighing the contraband, two iPhones, and Rs 19,400 in cash. Empty plastic pouches allegedly used for packaging the drugs were also found.
During questioning, the police identified two alleged suppliers who are yet to be apprehended. One, identified as Mehtab alias Mama, is suspected of supplying the mephedrone, while another man known as ‘Gatto’ allegedly supplied the hybrid ganja.
A case has been registered at Raopura police station under Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the drugs and identify other persons involved in the alleged supply network, police said.