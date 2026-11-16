Mephedrone & hybrid ganja seized from Thar near Vadodara hospital, 2 held: Police

A LATE-NIGHT “contraband delivery” bid near the maternity wing of the SSG Hospital in Vadodara led to the arrest of two youths travelling in a Mahindra Thar with mephedrone and hybrid ganja, after the Local Crime Branch (LCB) Zone 2 team and Raopura police intercepted the vehicle in the early hours on Monday.

The police seized six grams (gm) of mephedrone, eight gm of hybrid ganja, two mobile phones, cash and a digital weighing scale, along with the vehicle, taking the total value of the seized goods to Rs 16.005 lakh. Police identified the accused as Aman Shahid Memon (23) and Shafin Raza Rizwanali Sarani (21) – both residents of Vadodara city.