Member of Dafer gang held in Ahmedabad

Romiz is wanted in 39 FIRs of theft registered at different police stations of Surendranagar and Ahmedabad. (Representational/File)

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested a 24-year-old accused wanted in around 40 cases of theft in Ahmedabad and Surendranagar.

According to police, the accused Romiz Khan alias Rocky Rajbha Malek, a native of Patdi in Suredranagar, was held Thursday night. Romiz is wanted in 39 FIRs of theft registered at different police stations of Surendranagar and Ahmedabad. He is an active member of ‘Gedia and Dafer gangs’ involved in theft from heavy transport vehicles on highways. “Based on specific input, we detained Romiz Khan from Nana Chiloda village on SP Ring Road in Ahmedabad,” said an official of Ahmedabad DCB.