To protest merger with newly formed civic body, Mehsana village boycotts voting: ‘Included without our consent’

Even as voting in the local body elections was held across the state on Sunday, around 1,600 residents of a village in Mehsana district boycotted the process as a mark of protest against the merger of the village into Mehsana Municipal Corporation (MMC).

The MMC is one of the nine newly formed municipal corporations in the state that are witnessing elections of the new urban bodies for the first time. Dela village is one of the villages brought within the limits of the newly formed MMC. The MMC was formed while upgrading Mehsana municipality to the status of MMC and including several surrounding villages within its limits.

In January last year, the BJP government in the state formed nine new municipal corporations. The nine included Navsari, Vapi, Karamsad-Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Surendranagar, Morbi, Porbandar and Gandhidham. With that, the total number of municipal corporations in the state rose to 17.

Kiran Chaudhary from Dela told The Indian Express on Sunday, “Our village was included within MMC without our consent. And so, all residents have voluntarily decided to boycott the election of MMC… we will not cast our vote.”

Chaudhary was a member of the Dela Gram Panchayat before it was added to MMC. And his wife, Ramilaben, was the sarpanch of the village.

According to Kiran, there were a number of reasons why they did not want to be part of MMC – such as villagers losing agricultural land following implementation of the Town Planning Act and increased taxes.

“We have also challenged the inclusion of the village into MMC before Gujarat High Court and the petition is pending,” Kiran said.

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Kiran said that the total population of Dela ‘village’ – which now falls under ward 4 of newly formed MMC is around 2,500 with a voting capacity of around 1,600.

The MMC has a total of 13 wards with four seats of corporators in each ward.

The polling booth set up at a primary school recorded zero votes polled on Sunday.

Ramesh Chaudhary, another resident of Dela, said, “We have boycotted the election because our village has been included within MMC without our consent. Our village panchayat had passed a resolution to protest the proposal of merging it with MMC but it was done by the authorities despite this.”

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Mehsana Collector S K Prajapati confirmed that the residents of Dela village boycotted the elections. Prajapati added that the district administration had tried to pursue the villagers to take part in the polling but they did not agree.