Mehsana police initiates community kitchen for the needy

The Mehsana district police has initiated a community kitchen to provide food parcels to the needy in the district during the lockdown period. Started on Friday with distribution of around 1,500 food parcels, the police officers are planning on continuing with the initiative throughout the lockdown.

Mehsana Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Singh said, “During our routine patrolling, we noticed that a lot of casual labourers who earn on a daily basis are in trouble. To help them, we thought of this initiative at our community kitchen at the Police Headquarters.”

Singh said that to make the effort sustainable and affordable, they decided to cook only puri and aloo ki subzi. The food is being cooked by family members of the policemen at the kitchen of the headquarters.

“Apart from the families of the policemen, we received potatoes and flour from many people from Mehsana and could make 1,500 food parcels today. Our police vehicles, which are patrolling in respective police station areas to ensure the lockdown, also distribute the food parcels to needy people in the district. We are planning to keep the initiative on throughout the lockdown and will increase the number of food parcels as per the need,” the SP added.

Singh further said that normal policing is not being affected by this, since the food is being cooked by family members of the policemen and those policemen who are kept in reserve force of the district.

