Mehsana Nagarpalika president rejoins Congress four days after joining BJP

Mehsana Nagarpalika president Ghanshyam Solanki, who quit Congress and joined BJP earlier this week along with six other Congress members, Friday came back to Congress. The six members of the nagarpalika, however, stayed with the BJP.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel hails from Mehsana and control over the Mehsana Nagarpalika is a prestige issue for the ruling BJP. In last elections of the nagarpalika, riding on a wave of Patidar quota agitation, Congress gained control by winning 29 out of 44 seats of the nagarpalika. Solanki was appointed president of the nagarpalika. BJP had won 15 seats in the elections.

On August 26, Solanki and six other Congress members of the nagarpalika joined BJP in the presence of Nitin Patel in Gandhinagar. With this change of sides, both Congress and BJP now has 22 members.

However, on Friday, Solanki came back to Congress in the presence of Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda. With this, the number tally in Mehsana Nagarpalika has tilted in favour of Congress with 23 members while reducing BJP’s number of members to 21.

Solanki could not be reached despite repeated attempts.

BJP president for Mehsana town and one of the members of Mehsana Nagarpalika, Kaushik Vyas, confirmed that Solanki has gone back to Congress.

“His (Solanki’s) term as president of Mehsana Nagarpalika was ending Saturday. So, he must have been given an assurance of a second term as president of the nagarpalika. He joined BJP on his own along with six other members. The six members, who had joined BJP along with him, are still with BJP,” said Vyas.