Working as peon at BJP’s Mehsana district office for 27 years, tribal man wins corporation polls

Rameshchandra Bhil got elected from Ward no. 13 along with three other BJP candidates. (Express photo)

The BJP emerged victorious in 47 out of 52 seats in the maiden elections of the Mehsana Municipal Corporation in Gujarat, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Among the BJP’s winning candidates, Rameshchandra Bhil, 50, belonging to the Tribal community stood apart: he has been working as a peon in the party’s district office, now called Shree Kamalam, in Mehsana city for the last 27 years.

Bhil got elected from Ward no. 13 along with three other BJP candidates. Bhil secured 4,310 votes on the seat reserved for Scheduled Tribe communities.

Mehsana is one of the nine newly formed municipal corporations which have witnessed elections for the first time. With 13 wards, the MMC has 52 seats. The Congress won the remaining five seats. One village, Dela, which had around 1600 votes, had boycotted the elections in protest that its consent was not taken before it was merged into the municipal corporation.