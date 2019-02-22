Mega placement camps: With 15% students selected for job, Gujarat govt claims ‘achievement’

OF THE 35,000-odd students who took part in the state government’s mega placement drive, only 15 per cent of them were finally selected. According to government sources, 5,121 students of technical and non-technical colleges were selected by 1,290 companies in 24 camps organised across a 15-day schedule that began in January.

Even among the students who had registered for the placements, less than half turned up at the camps, the sources added. The placement drive failed to generate interest among the over 1.25 lakh students who would be graduating from 514 government and grant-in-aid colleges this academic year ending in June as only over 50 per cent students (74,000) had registered themselves for the drive. Initially, only 60,000 students expressed willingness to sit for placement interviews. Later, after the Education Department issued notices to the colleges for not participating in the placement camps, the number increased to 74,000. Among these 74,000 students, only 35,000 (47 per cent) turned up at the camps.

Out of these 35,000 students, 18,992 were shortlisted for further rounds of interviews, and only 5,121 were finally selected, according to the sources. Despite this, the Education Department is claiming that the placement drive was a success.

“Over 10,000 students of 206 colleges were those who had never sat in any campus placements before. These are students who came from tribal and remote areas in the state like Bhayad, Poshina, Modasa, Rapar, Nandod, Valia and many others,” said Principal Secretary (Education) Anju Sharma. She added, “Not only this, 1,517 students who appeared from these areas were selected, So, it is an achievement.”

The placement drive was divided among the six zones – Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar, central, north, Saurashtra, Kutch and South. The highest number of students were selected from the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar zone where as many as 1,526 students received offer letters from among 11,407 interviewed. This was followed by central zone, which includes districts of Vadodara, Anand, Panchmahals and Dahod where out of 8,809 students interviewed, 1,215 were selected. The lowest recruitment was from the Kutch zone where out of the 1,152 students interviewed, 75 were selected.

The placement camps began from January 28 and continued till February 19 with 24 mega camps being organised in different districts.

The state government is also taking credit for the recruitment of over 3,800 students who were placed during their campus placements prior to the government-held camps. For instance, the government has claimed credit for the recruitment of students of colleges like LD Engineering College from where students are anyway picked up by various companies every year. The students of these colleges were selected between September 1, 2018 and January 28 2019, the day when the mega placement camp began.