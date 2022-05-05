scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Meet to prepare country for health emergencies at SoU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and health ministers of all the states are expected to participate.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 5, 2022 12:31:57 am
To review the country’s existing health infrastructure and to prepare for future health emergencies, a three-day “Chintan Shibir” is scheduled to be held at the Statue of Unity (SoU) in Gujarat from May 5 to 7, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and health ministers of all the states are expected to participate.

“Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, health ministers of states and Union territories and government officials will participate in this conference,” said State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Wednesday.

The event is being held as the 14th conference of Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW), an apex advisory body set up under Article 263 of the Constitution that supports and advices the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Preparing India for all future health emergencies will be one of the themes of the event, the minister said. Affordable and accessible healthcare, cooperation and coordination between states, Heal India and Heal by India are among the other themes. “Mem-bers of Niti Aayog and over 245 health experts will participate in the discussions,” Patel added.

The best practices adopted by the states will be reviewed and discussed at the meet, the minister added. The conference comes when Covid cases in the country have started spiking again.

During the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the government also discussed issues related to water and fodder shortage in Kutch and North Gujarat regions. “The government has already decided to provide fodder. We have also identified villages that is facing water shortage and are operating water tankers,” Patel added.

