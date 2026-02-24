Meet Sandip Sagale, new Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Election Commission on Monday appointed 2007 batch IAS officer Sandip Sagale as the new Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat in place of 1999-batch IAS officer Hareet Shukla, who helmed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.
Sagale, who is currently the Director General of the Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG), is likely to be relieved of his current job to take charge as the CEO, sources in the government told The Indian Express.
Shukla is also the ex-officio principal secretary to the General Administration Department (GAD), even as he was appointed the CEO in July 2024.
A chemical engineer from Nagpur University, Sagale, 53, is fluent in Marathi, English and Gujarati. He had served as collector of four districts including the “sought after” ones – Narmada, Bharuch, Banaskantha and Ahmedabad – back to back.
During his tenure as Narmada collector (2014-16), Sagale was credited for major initiatives in education and health sectors, including establishment of the Red Cross blood bank in the district.
Following Narmada, he was the collector of Bharuch from 2016-18, Banaskantha (2018-20) and Ahmedabad (2020-22). The Banaskantha and Ahmedabad tenures also witnessed the Covid pandemic.
“In Banaskantha, the control room set up during his tenure was lauded by senior officials, including the then Chief Secretary Anil Mukim. It was considered as one of the best control rooms in the state which was designed differently with coordination of all stakeholders. Right from locating Covid patients to sanitation, direct contact from the control room to the patients in hospitals and home isolation, deployment of police, there was continuous monitoring and well coordination,” one of the officials who had worked with Sagale told The Indian Express.
His Banaskantha tenure was marked by the action taken by the administration during major locust attacks on standing crops. The second of the two attacks, which was a major one, was controlled by the district teams along with the teams from Centre which were deployed in large agriculture areas for intensive insecticide spraying.
Banaskantha district officials told The Indian Express that the Ambaji Development Master Plan as well as Banaskantha Disaster Management Plan were prepared during his tenure as collector.
In Ahmedabad, during his tenure, a house to house survey of beneficiaries was launched to identify penetration and gaps in implementing government schemes and to provide schemes to beneficiaries after analysis.
After Ahmedabad, Sagale was Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner for nearly five months followed by Industries Commissioner for around two years where he was involved in major projects including the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.
Sagale has just completed a year as Director General, Sports Authority of Gujarat, after his appointment on February 4,2025.
