Meet Sandip Sagale, new Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat

The Election Commission on Monday appointed 2007 batch IAS officer Sandip Sagale as the new Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat in place of 1999-batch IAS officer Hareet Shukla, who helmed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.

Sagale, who is currently the Director General of the Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG), is likely to be relieved of his current job to take charge as the CEO, sources in the government told The Indian Express.

Shukla is also the ex-officio principal secretary to the General Administration Department (GAD), even as he was appointed the CEO in July 2024.

A chemical engineer from Nagpur University, Sagale, 53, is fluent in Marathi, English and Gujarati. He had served as collector of four districts including the “sought after” ones – Narmada, Bharuch, Banaskantha and Ahmedabad – back to back.