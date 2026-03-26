Meet flags gaps in mental health, uneven care; calls for citizen-led reforms

Vikram Patel, co-chair of the Commission and professor at Harvard Medical School, emphasised that a “high-performing, publicly financed and publicly provided, integrated healthcare delivery system” remained central to achieving universal health coverage.

A multi-state stakeholder consultation held in Ahmedabad on Wednesday discussed the recommendations of the Lancet Commission report on a citizen-centred health system to create an integrated system in the country that would address concerns of the present times.

Mirai Chatterjee, director (social security) at the Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) and a commissioner on the Lancet panel, raised concerns on how India’s health system continues to face “uneven quality of care, fragmented delivery and poor governance”, flagging rising mental health concerns and gaps in last-mile implementation.

“What stands out in our report is that it starts with citizens’ needs and aspirations—not the system,” she said. “But we are also seeing clear gaps, especially in mental health services at the primary level and a lack of local counsellors.” The consultation was organised by SEWA’s health initiative Lok Swasthya SEWA at the Indian Academy for Self Employed Women (IASEW), with participants from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.