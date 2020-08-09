Medical students undergo orientation on Covid-19 duties

Apart from briefing them on the curriculum and healthcare related duties expected of them, they were also briefed on anti-ragging measures. (Representational) Apart from briefing them on the curriculum and healthcare related duties expected of them, they were also briefed on anti-ragging measures. (Representational)

As state-wide shortage of qualified doctors and manpower is being experienced, especially in some of the smaller districts of Gujarat, over 320 students underwent a three-day orientation programme at BJ Medical College, which is affiliated to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, concluding on Saturday. These students will be pursuing postgraduation in medical education.

Meanwhile, the college has started a mentoring programme this year so that the first-year postgraduate students can adjust better with second and third-year postgraduate students.

With 110 such students in attendance each day while following social distancing norms, top doctors of the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, including officer on special duty Dr MM Prabhakar, medical superintendent Dr JV Modi and BJMC dean Dr Pankaj Shah, briefed the students.

Apart from briefing them on the curriculum and healthcare related duties expected of them, they were also briefed on anti-ragging measures.

