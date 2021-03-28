Ahmedabad: Medical student held for ‘theft’ of Covid test kits

Ghatlodia Police Inspector Yuvraj Vaghela said that they detected the case on the basis of the car’s registration number. (Representational Image)

Ahmedabad city police on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old student of NHL Municipal Medical College of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for the alleged theft of 16 boxes carrying antigen card test kits for Covid-19 worth over Rs 6.27 lakh from an urban health centre (UHC) in Ghatlodia area of the city.

The accused has been identified as Mit Jethva, a resident of Swagat City in Adalaj of Gandhinagar district. He is a final semester student of MBBS at the NHL Municipal Medical College. Jethva has been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by medical officer of an UHC situated below Chanakyapuri Overbridge in Ghatlodia, Dr Pavan Patel.

According to the complaint by the medical officer Patel, the alleged incident happened on March 24 at around 2 pm when he was having lunch in the centre and the medical staff handling the stock of Covid-19 test kits at the UHC informed him that some unidentified person had stolen 16 boxes containing antigen card test kits for Covid-19 from Room No 9 of the UHC.

The medical staff had seen the unidentified person taking the boxes in a bag and bolting in an Alto car with a specific registration number.

According to Patel, his UHC is providing Covid-19 test kits to various testing centres in the surrounding areas. Patel verified with all the testing centres and after confirming that none of them had taken the boxes of the test kits that he informed the police about the theft along with the registration number of the car.

Ghatlodia Police Inspector Yuvraj Vaghela said that they detected the case on the basis of the car’s registration number.

Vaghela said that they have detained the accused and got his samples for a Covid-19 test. After the test result, Jethva will be formally arrested, Vaghela added.

Vaghela also stated that Jethva had allegedly stolen the test card kit boxes to be given to a marketing professional and investigations are on to nab that person.