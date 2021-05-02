Medical, para-medical employees: Gujarat gives three-month extension to staff retiring between April 30 & June 30

In 2020, too, a similar decision was taken for the medical and para-medical staff but it included a contract-based reappointment on new salary terms. (Representational Image)

TWO DAYS after an order was issued by the Gujarat Administration Department (GAD) to reappoint staff and officials under the health department, the state government in a fresh resolution (GR) has replaced the “contract-based re-appointment” with “extension” of three months for all employees retiring between April 30 and June 30 this year.

Cancelling the GAD’s order, the state health department’s May 1 GR stated that services of all those official and employees from class I to IV, retiring between April 30 and June 30 this year, including medical, para-medical and administrative staff, have been extended till July 31, 2021.

The decision, taken considering the shortage of medical and para-medical staff, pertain to all employees under medical education, medical services, public health, family welfare, under various HoDs of health and family welfare department, Gujarat Medical and Education Research Society (GMERS), IKDRC and granted institutes, like Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI) and UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, along with all departments under Health and Family Welfare Department of all districts, taluka panchayat and urban health centres under Urban Development Department.

“With this GR, the GAD’s order issued on April 30, 2021, stands null and void. The contractual reappointment has been replaced with an extension at the existing salary of the employees,” V G Vanzara, the additional secretary of state health department, who has issued the GR, said.

The GAD’s April 30 order provided for an extension of three months — from May 1 to July 31 — to those retiring on April 30, while an extension of two months — till July 31– to those retiring on May 31.

Under the new terms, the employees will be eligible for the salary at the time of their retirement till July 31. However, this extension period will not be counted in their pension service.

In 2020, too, a similar decision was taken for the medical and para-medical staff but it included a contract-based reappointment on new salary terms.