Medical officer of Rajkot Civil Hospital booked after assault on woman resident doctor

The Gujarat Police Thursday booked the medical officer of Rajkot Civil Hospital on charges of physically and verbally abusing an on-duty woman resident doctor.

In protest against the alleged assault, the Junior Doctors Association (JDA) had gone on strike. The college council also investigated the matter, and recommended action against the accused medical officer, Dr Ashwin Ramani.

In the wake of the incident, the health department replaced in-charge Medical Superintendent Dr Monali Makadia with Dr Kamal Dodia, who is the head of the ophthalmology department at the adjoining PDU Medical College.

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In a post on X, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya posted, “The state government has taken the incident of misconduct with a female doctor at Rajkot Civil Hospital with utmost seriousness. It has assured prompt justice and complete safety to the victim female doctor through telephonic conversation by evening.”