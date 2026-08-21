Medical officer of Rajkot Civil Hospital booked after assault on woman resident doctor

The Gujarat Police Thursday booked the medical officer of Rajkot Civil Hospital on charges of physically and verbally abusing an on-duty woman resident doctor.
In protest against the alleged assault, the Junior Doctors Association (JDA) had gone on strike. The college council also investigated the matter, and recommended action against the accused medical officer, Dr Ashwin Ramani.
In the wake of the incident, the health department replaced in-charge Medical Superintendent Dr Monali Makadia with Dr Kamal Dodia, who is the head of the ophthalmology department at the adjoining PDU Medical College.
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In a post on X, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya posted, “The state government has taken the incident of misconduct with a female doctor at Rajkot Civil Hospital with utmost seriousness. It has assured prompt justice and complete safety to the victim female doctor through telephonic conversation by evening.”
The First Information Report (FIR) registered in the case has stated that the junior doctor was on duty in the emergency ward of Rajkot Civil Hospital when an elderly woman patient was brought in at about 7.30 pm on Thursday. Since the condition of the patient was serious, the junior doctor informed her senior Dr Ramani, that “the woman needed to be put on a ventilator, but Dr Ramani paid no heed to her and told her to send the patient to the general ward.”
When the junior doctor again informed Dr Ramani about the requirement of the patient, the latter allegedly got angry, swore at her and slapped her. The guards and other staff rushed to the scene of commotion and took Dr Ramani aside. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera in the emergency ward of the hospital.
Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters.
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