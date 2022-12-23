Medical assistant held for murdering woman, mother sent to 3-day remand

Medical assistant of a private hospital in Ahmedabad who was arrested for murder of a mother-daughter duo was remanded in three-day police custody by the Ahmedabad Metropolitan Magistrate court on Friday.

The accused, Mansukh Miyadra, a medical assistant of Karn ENT Speciality Hospital of Ahmedabad, allegedly gave an overdose of anaesthetic drug “while performing a surgery” on a 35-year-old woman, leading to her death, and later murdered her 55-year-old mother the same way to “eliminate witness”.

HC Zala, the investigating officer of the Kagdapith police station, told the media persons after Masukh was presented in the court, “In the span of three days, we will investigate how many such surgeries he performed using the anesthetic drug, and other details related to the case.”

The bodies of mother-daughter duo, Bharti and Champa, were found in the closet and the in-patients room of the hospital near Bhulabhai Park on Wednesday. Postmortem report confirmed that the two women died of an overdose of Ketamine, an anaesthetic drug.

The accused was a compounder for over 10 years at the Karn ENT Speciality Hospital and used to perform procedures in the absence of the doctor, for a smaller fee.

Miyadra called the two victims to the hospital for the surgery in the absence of the doctor (Dr Arpit Shah). While doing the surgery, he gave an overdose of the anaesthetic drug to Bharti and later to her mother Champa in order to eliminate the witness, on Wednesday morning.

He had previously done a surgery on Bharti’s right ear in the same hospital and the treatment was successful.

One of the female assistants who went to take out surgical instruments from the drawer of the cupboard found the body of Bharti and informed the doctor, who was not at the clinic.

The doctor reached the clinic and informed the police. During investigation, the body of the mother was found. Mansukh had been booked under IPC section 302 for murder. He will be presented in the Metropolitan Magistrate court at 3:00 pm Monday.