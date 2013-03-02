Media management among 10 goals of new DGP Pathak

Media management seems to figure prominently in the to-do list of new Director General of Police Amitabh Pathak,who plans to appoint a spokesperson in every district and city to communicate with the press.

At present,the DGP office has a public relations officer (PRO) while every commissionarate has a constable-rank officer as city police PRO. The DGP feels there should be one such officer in every district police and has therefore introduced media management as one of his 10 core goals as the chief of state police.

A spokesperson would be appointed in every district who would talk to the media about important events,spots and incidents,and accurately inform them. The press is free to talk to the district and city police chiefs if the spokesperson does not provide the information they want. No one would be stopped from meeting the officers directly. This is just an attempt to streamline the process of giving information to the media, Pathak said at his first press briefing on Friday after taking charge as DGP a day before.

On the traffic problems,which have worsened in the bigger cities and have left the state police and even the Home Department worried,Pathak said the police need a wholesome approach to find a solution and should co-ordinate with the respective municipal corporations.

Traffic problem is not one departments issue. The sense of self-discipline among people is missing. About the recent BMW hit-and-run case,I would say that those who are rich should live a luxurious life,and not a careless one that kills sons and daughters of a family, he added.

On the issues concerning policemen,Pathak said the Police Reforms department would set goals to improve the conditions of lower rung cops,like pay scale,holidays,housing,and working hours.

Speaking on issues like high rate of missing children and crime against senior citizens,he said,We are making every effort to improve the presence of police,change their attitude towards such crimes and remain more alert. The problem with the issue of missing children is that there is lapse in collecting data of those found,we are working on it.

