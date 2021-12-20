Medha Patkar calls for ‘Ganv Chalo’ movement

Stressing on the requirement and importance of jan andolan (people’s movement), social activist Medha Patkar, founder of Narmada Bachao Andolan gave a call for “Ganv Chalo” movement.

Delivering Chunibhai Vaidya Memorial lecture in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Patkar said, “We can challenge those in power through jan andolan. Chunibhai’s every struggle and movement gives this message. We should launch Ganv Chalo slogan like the Dilli Chalo slogan by the farmers. Also, I urge to the youth to devote one year to working for grassroots causes.”

Mentioning how the farmers movement won, she said, “Mahatma Gandhi said in Champaran… that I do not want to stand in the court. Since our issue is political, we want a political answer. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha commitee decided same that we will not go to court. We will make those bringing the law to repeal the laws and have won a big fight.”

Cautioning people not to get entrapped in the online activism but work on the ground, Patkar said, “We have a big challenge to save the environment… If the vision of Central Vista being made by Bimal Patel who is going to make Sabarmati Ashram as a tourism centre is to break and reconstruct and redo, then there will be cement mines… along with sand mining… We need to challenge and change the planning process to achieve success.”

“There is white ant in each and every pillar of democracy. How to overcome it, is a big challenge. This is important to save democracy,” she added.

Referring to the Narmada dam project, she said that when the division of Narmada water was declared, it was said that the water will be given to only small villages and towns. “There was no mention of big cities. But what happened is that the Rs 40,000-crore scheme was to provide water to Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Gandhinagar. Even the smallest thing of rehabilitation of tribals was not done on priority. It was only on papers,” she added.