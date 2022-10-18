Measly sum to feed kids but govt spends Rs 100 per head for food at BJP events: Gujarat Congress

Lashing out at the BJP government for using taxpayers’ money for public rallies, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) in a statement said that against Rs 5 to Rs 7 per child for mid-day meal scheme and Rs 2 per child in anganwandi centres, the BJP is spending Rs 100 per person for food in party’s campaigns.

GPCC chief spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “Lakhs of poor children in Gujarat are being allotted a measly sum of Rs 5 for classes 1 to 5 and Rs 7 for classes 6-8… a small amount of Rs 2 is allocated for breakfast of anganwadi children. On the other hand, as a part of BJP’s party propaganda, how reasonable is the government order to allocate Rs 100 on food packets per person at public rallies.”

Referring to an order by the office of the District Project Co-ordinator, Patan, issued on Tuesday for providing food and water to persons to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event at Tri Mandir in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Doshi also stated that instead of fighting malnutrition, the BJP government is spending Rs 100 per person.

“On one hand, 45 per cent of children and 55 per cent of women in Gujarat are malnourished… instead of fighting this, the allocation of Rs 100 for food packets per person at BJP’s party campaign programmes in the name of government programme shows that instead of worrying about children and students who are the future of Gujarat, BJP wants to usurp power. So the government is wasting crores of rupees to ensure that their customers are healthy,” he said.

Citing a meeting with senior officials of the education department, the order with details on Rs 1 lakh allocated to nine BRC co-ordinators of Patan district states, “From the grant received from Director Primary Education office, it was decided in the meeting to allocate separate funds to districts for food packets and water for persons attending Prime Minister programme on October 19 at Tri Mandir. This is for buses coming from different districts, teachers and SMC members per person Rs 100 starting on food packets and water early morning or a night before.”