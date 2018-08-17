Measles Rubella vaccination drive in Gujarat: Capital records lowest — nearly 3 of 4 kids yet to be vaccinated

The health department has claimed that, during the drive, more than 1 crore children have been vaccinated through the 81,560 vaccination sessions in Gujarat till August 15. The health department has claimed that, during the drive, more than 1 crore children have been vaccinated through the 81,560 vaccination sessions in Gujarat till August 15.

With a mere 28 per cent, Gandhinagar corporation has recorded the lowest percentage of the Measles Rubella vaccine coverage, against the state average of 63 per cent. Notably, Dang topped the list with 11 per cent coverage. The state government’s Measles Rubella (MR) vaccine drive was launched by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on July 16 for children aged 9 months to 15 years, with an estimated target of vaccinating 1, 60, 16, 375 children.

According to figures given by the state health commissioner Jayanti Ravi on Thursday, Gandhinagar is followed by Ahmedabad corporation, which has the highest target of vaccinating 14.8 lakh children but has reported only 36 per cent coverage so far.

Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, along with Vadodara, are among the five districts/ corporations (urban areas) with the lowest coverage so far.

The coverage in corresponding districts (rural areas) of Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Vadodara is 64, 59 and 57, respectively.

Dang, a tribal dominated area, has recorded 111 per cent coverage. Against an estimated target of 60,497 children, 67,224 children in the district have been vaccinated by Thursday.

Addressing mediapersons in Gandhinagar on Thursday, Ravi said, “Lack of awareness and resistance of socio-economic communities are among the reasons for low coverage in these corporations. Also, schools have not come out as positively as expected. But we cannot impose it and their participation has to come as a support to this campaign. Though we still have time before completion of the campaign, we hope to achieve our targets.”

The health department has claimed that, during the drive, more than 1 crore children have been vaccinated through the 81,560 vaccination sessions in Gujarat till August 15.

Claiming that none of the children who were vaccinated had reported any serious side-effects, Ravi ruled out the the possibility of the vaccine being responsible for the six deaths that happened in the state after the children were administered the vaccine.

Ravi said, “Post mortem reports of the none of the six children, who died after they were administered the vaccine, showed revealed either vaccination-immediate death or toxic shock syndrome. Thus none of these two happened in all the reported cases. Thus these were co-incidental deaths and not due to the vaccination.”

Health department officials also said that an age shift has been reported wherein, children closer to the age of 15 years were more at risk of the disease. Hence, in case of any possible Measles Rubella outbreak it is important to ensure that all remaining children get the MR vaccine, the officials said.

The department has appealed to the parents of all children aged 9 months and 15 years to get their children vaccinated.

