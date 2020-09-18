MDMA seizure case: Drug peddler held from Maharashtra-Goa border

As per police, Afaq supplied the 995 gms of MDMA drugs which was seized by the DCB from a car on September 12 night from the Vadodara-Ahmedabad expressway in which five persons, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Firoz Nagori, were arrested. (Representational)

The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) team of Ahmedabad Police arrested an alleged drug supplier from the Maharashtra-Goa border on Thursday who is believed to have supplied Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) drugs from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

According to DCB officials, the accused, Afaq Ahmad alias Afaq Bawa alias Aafat Bawa, a resident of Mumbai, was nabbed from the border on Wednesday and brought to Ahmedabad on Thursday. As per police, Afaq supplied the 995 gms of MDMA drugs which was seized by the DCB from a car on September 12 night from the Vadodara-Ahmedabad expressway in which five persons, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Firoz Nagori, were arrested.

“Based on the interrogation of the arrested persons, we found out that the MDMA drugs were given to them in Mumbai by Afaq Bawa and his son Fida. We received input that Bawa has been seen on the Maharashtra-Goa border and a team picked him up,” said an official of Ahmedabad DCB.

In the MDMA seizure case, Firoz Nagori, Imran Padhiyar, Munno Jamaluddin Kazi, Imran Ajmeri and Shahzad Tezabwala have been arrested till now.

Police also said that Bawa has been involved in supplying drugs in two major cases of seizures in 2019 with 1.5kg MDMA and recently with 995gm.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.