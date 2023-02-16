McKinsey & Company top recruiter at IIM placement

McKinsey & Company was the top recruiter with 18 offers, followed by Boston Consulting Group, at the first cluster of the final placement process for the PGP class of 2023 of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) held on Wednesday.

Other prominent recruiters in the consulting domain included regular recruiters such as Bain and Company, Kearney, Oliver Wyman, Strategy & Middle East, Monitor Deloitte, Praxis Global Alliance, Arthur D Little, PricewaterhouseCoopers, KPMG.

Prominent recruiters in the Investment Banking and Markets space included Goldman Sachs, Avendus Capital, Arpwood Capital, Standard Chartered, HSBC, O3 Capital, and Credit Suisse.

Further, in the PE and VC domain, the institute saw the participation of firms like A91 Partners, Premji Invest, Pinpoint, Morgan Stanley (Real Estate), and American Express rolled out the maximum offers in the cards and financial advisory cohort.

The firms that participated in Cluster 1 comprised five cohorts – investment banking and markets, management consulting, niche consulting, cards and financial advisory and private equity, venture capital and asset management. The entire placement process was conducted in hybrid mode.

Placements for Clusters 2 and 3 will be held on February 17 and 20, respectively.