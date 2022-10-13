scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

MCC convener seeks action over Sanghavi’s remarks, writes to Governor

Last week, Sanghavi had extended his support to the police’s action and had rhetorically posed a question if “human rights were only for those pelting stones”.

Convener of Minority Coordination Committee (MCC) Mujahid Nafees and Gujarat High Court lawyer Anand Yagnik Wednesday wrote to the Gujarat governor seeking “appropriate coercive action” against Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi over his purported remarks appreciating the police action after the stone-pelting at a garba event in Kheda. Following the incident, a video had surfaced showing police personnel flogging at least four men held against an electricity pole, one after the other.

The representation notes that Sanghavi’s support to the police personnel who had publicly flogged several Muslim men for allegedly pelting stones at a garba “glorifies the absence of rule of law” and further notes that such statements by a constitutionally elected person helming law and order in the state “is not a matter to be swept under the carpet.”

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 02:15:15 am
