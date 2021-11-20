Asked Mayors to not take coercive action against roadside non-veg food carts: Paatil

Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil Saturday said he has instructed Mayors not to take coercive actions against those selling non-vegetarian food on roadside carts in the name of hurting religious feelings. The statement gains significance as BJP-ruled civic bodies in Gujarat have issued directives to remove all carts and stalls selling non-vegetarian food from the main roads.

“Everyone in this country has the liberty to decide what to eat. It is not appropriate to remove a person selling non-vegetarian food on a cart if people are buying from him. There is no such provision in the law either. People are free to sell anything that is not prohibited. So, there is no question of removing carts (from roads),” Paatil reiterated Saturday in Rajkot.

However, when pointed out that the Rajkot Mayor and office-bearers of the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation have ordered the removal of non-vegetarian food carts from the roadsides citing hurt to religious sentiments, the BJP president said: “They all have been instructed not to do any such thing.”

Incidentally, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) had launched a drive earlier this month to remove non-vegetarian food carts saying they were encroaching on the city roads and the public display of such food items was hurting the religious sentiments of the vegetarians. Soon, other civic bodies in the state followed the suit and took similar action.

However, Paatil as well Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel asserted last week that people were free to eat whatever they liked. At the same time, the CM had also said the removal of encroachments in cities was a decision of the respective civic bodies.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering of industrialists in Rajkot Saturday, the BJP chief assured the government would facilitate the growth of industries by removing bottlenecks and providing facilities. However, he also asked industrialists to see to it that factories do not cause pollution. “There would be other problems, too, including pollution. But you are not raising them because we tend to think that causing pollution is our right,” Paatil said, adding the general perception about the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) among industrialists is that of a ‘police’ who punishes polluters. “But its actual work is to educate people, to guide industries the type of plants and machinery to install to reduce pollution and within how much time. Only then can we solve the problem.”

Paatil, who is also the MP from Navsari, said he would take up with the state government the issue of double taxation faced by the industries.

Industries located inside various estates of the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) currently pay levies to the agency as well as to local bodies in whose revenue jurisdictions such estates are located. “Double taxation is an issue and it is natural to feel that it should be refunded. I don’t know if such refunding will happen or not, but your demand that such levies should only be collected by GIDC, even though facilities are provided by municipal corporations, is an easier one to address. I have talked to the GIDC CMD and the CM about the issue. We will put in place a system wherein only one authority will charge levies,” Paatil, who has also served as GIDC chairman, said.

In Gujarat, local bodies charge professional taxes to industrial units and commercial establishments while GIDCs also collect some charges from those units located in their estates.

Later in the day, the BJP chief called on former Karnataka governor and party veteran Vajubhai Vala as well as Naresh Patel, president of Shree Khodaldham Trust — a religious trust of the Leuva Patel community, at their respective residences. He also addressed a meeting of party workers and an event by Brahm Samaj, an organisation of the Brahmin community in the city.