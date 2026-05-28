Mayor, civic officials review drainage projects in east Ahmedabad
Keeping in mind the increasing traffic load in the eastern area of the city, a four-lane road with a wider width will be available, due to which the development of the eastern area would get further momentum.
A DAY after taking charge as Ahmedabad Mayor, Hitesh Barot, along with his team of Deputy Mayor Anjuben Shah, Standing Committee Chairman Kamlesh Patel, Ruling Party Leader Jashu Thakor and Whip Atul Mishra and other officials, inspected the ongoing development work of the Kharicut Canal in east Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
The Mayor also reviewed the project of interlinking of lakes in the eastern areas undertaken by the Drainage Project Department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Kharicut Canal and interlinking of lakes is aimed at scientifically resolving the issue of urban flooding in the city’s eastern parts.
The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has undertaken a large-scale project to interlink several lakes in the eastern areas including Nikol, Vastral, Ramol Hathijan, keeping in mind the urban flooding situation. Under this project, Kanjiyu Lake, Ratanpura Lake, Saat Talawadi, Ramol Talawadi, Thekdi Talawadi, Betla Talawadi, Vadu Talawadi and Vastral Gam lakes will be interlinked and taken to the stream near Vinjol through overflow gravity lines and stormwater drainage. It is estimated that nearly three lakh people will get relief from this project.
As part of the project, a total of 24.62 km of stormwater lines ranging from 300 mm diameter to 2,400 mm diameter and a total of 0.58 km of 3.5 x 2.0 metre reinforced cement concrete (RCC) boxes have been planned. So far, the work of around 1,300 metres long of 2,400 mm diameter and 135 running meters of RCC Box Drain have been completed.
The redevelopment project for one of the oldest irrigation systems of the country-nearly 140 year old Kharicut Canal – is funded by the state government’s Irrigation department and executed by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has completed 80 percent of the canal development work in the first phase covering a length of 12.75 km. Of the total project cost of Rs 1,338 crore, Rs 1,192 crore is for the civil and construction of the canal and remaining for beautification and other purposes. So far, more than Rs 700 crore has been spent.
The pre-Independence era open canal is being covered as the open canal caused problems such as safety issues, traffic congestion, utility connectivity and delay in rainwater disposal.
“After the completion of the canal development work, the movement of irrigation and rainwater will become more effective and impurities mixed in the irrigation water will be prevented. Closed RCC canal covers will reduce water loss and provide relief in health related issues. Effective disposal of rainwater will be possible in low-lying areas such as Naroda, Noblenagar, Odhav, Nikol, Krishnanagar, Thakkarbapanagar, Viratnagar, Aburdanagar, Ramol Hathijan, Indrapuri areas. With the creation of direct connectivity between the town planning areas on both sides of the canal, all TP roads will get connected and road transport will become easier,” AMC authorities said.
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The AMC added that it would be easier to cross the canal and pass various utility lines such as water lines, street lights, gas lines, telephone lines and fire lines. The problem of canal overflow during heavy rains will be reduced and the problem of rainwater inundation in the surrounding low-lying areas will also be solved.
Keeping in mind the increasing traffic load in the eastern area of the city, a four-lane road with a wider width will be available, due to which the development of the eastern area would get further momentum.
Ahmedabad city has been included among the seven most populous cities of the country for the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) under the “National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of the Centre, as part of which the extensive work of interlinking of lakes in the eastern areas of the city and renovation of the Kharicut Canal is being implemented.a
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
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