Mayor, civic officials review drainage projects in east Ahmedabad

The AMC added that it would be easier to cross the canal and pass various utility lines such as water lines, street lights, gas lines, telephone lines and fire lines.

A DAY after taking charge as Ahmedabad Mayor, Hitesh Barot, along with his team of Deputy Mayor Anjuben Shah, Standing Committee Chairman Kamlesh Patel, Ruling Party Leader Jashu Thakor and Whip Atul Mishra and other officials, inspected the ongoing development work of the Kharicut Canal in east Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The Mayor also reviewed the project of interlinking of lakes in the eastern areas undertaken by the Drainage Project Department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Kharicut Canal and interlinking of lakes is aimed at scientifically resolving the issue of urban flooding in the city’s eastern parts.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has undertaken a large-scale project to interlink several lakes in the eastern areas including Nikol, Vastral, Ramol Hathijan, keeping in mind the urban flooding situation. Under this project, Kanjiyu Lake, Ratanpura Lake, Saat Talawadi, Ramol Talawadi, Thekdi Talawadi, Betla Talawadi, Vadu Talawadi and Vastral Gam lakes will be interlinked and taken to the stream near Vinjol through overflow gravity lines and stormwater drainage. It is estimated that nearly three lakh people will get relief from this project.