May 8 Shahpur clash: Gujarat HC grants regular bail to another accused

The Gujarat High Court on Friday granted regular bail to one accused arrested in connection with a clash between local residents and police in Shahpur on May 8 during the lockdown. The accused, Sohel Shaikh, was charged with attempt to murder, as were 16 others named in the FIR.

On June 25, four others were granted bail in the same case, which was also relied upon during Friday’s order.

Advocate M M Karadi representing the accused had submitted before the court that no specific role was attributed to the accused but rather the FIR relied on the fact that a mob of around 2,000 people had gathered at the spot.

The incident happened on May 8, when a mob pelted stones at a police team in Shahpur area of Ahmedabad after which the police resorted to tear gas shelling and lathicharge.

An FIR was filed on the same day naming 17 persons as accused and charging them under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 143, 145, 147, 149, 151 (unlawful assembly and rioting), under section 51 (1)(b) (refuses to comply with any direction given by it in behalf of central or state government or the national or state executive committee or district authority under this act) of the Disaster Management Act and section 3 (disobeying any regulation or order issued under this act, shall be deemed to have committed an offence under IPC section 188) of Epidemic Diseases Act.

